Liverpool will try to sign €30m Chelsea transfer target this summer amid doubts over star duo

Liverpool will reportedly try to seal the transfer of Borussia Dortmund winger Karim Adeyemi this summer, though he’s also a target for Chelsea.

The talented 22-year-old has impressed in his time in the Bundesliga, and it now seems Liverpool are showing a strong interest and plan to try signing him this summer amid doubts over star attacking duo Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz, according to Todo Fichajes.

The report adds that Dortmund could ask for around €30million for Adeyemi, which should be perfectly affordable for clubs like Liverpool and Chelsea, who could both perhaps do with freshening things up in attack ahead of next season.

Adeyemi could be ideal if Salah or Diaz end up leaving soon, whether that’s this summer or next year, while he’d surely represent an upgrade on struggling pair Raheem Sterling and Mykhailo Mudryk at Stamford Bridge.

Adeyemi transfer: What CaughtOffside have been told about his situation

As we recently reported, Adeyemi is also on the radar of other top Premier League clubs such as Arsenal and Manchester United this summer.

However, sources have informed CaughtOffside that Chelsea seem to be showing the strongest interest in the Germany international, and could try an opening offer of €30m to try to get a deal done, as they anticipate Sterling could leave the club amid interest from Saudi Pro League club Al Ahli.

Dortmund reached the Champions League final last season, so they’ll surely be keen to keep this squad together and try again to challenge for major honours next term, though they have often had to cash in on their star names in the past, with Jude Bellingham and Erling Haaland among their recent high-profile sales.

Every player has his price, and it seems Adeyemi might realistically be one of the cheaper players on the market in that position this summer, so he seems potentially like a no-brainer for the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea.