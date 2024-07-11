Al-Ittihad launch lucrative bid to sign Aston Villa forward

Moussa Diaby is drawing attention from Saudi Arabia, as Al-Ittihad are now trying to sign the record signing from Aston Villa.

A potential bid for Aston Villa’s offensive player might arrive shortly, as the Saudi club is willing to make every effort to get him.

According to a Foot Mercato report, Al-Ittihad have shown substantial interest this summer, whilst Al-Nassr battled Aston Villa for his signature last summer.

Under Unai Emery, Diaby was a dependable starter during his first season in England, making 53 appearances as the side qualified for the Champions League.

He will be even important next season for the Premier League club as they prepare to play in Europe’s elite competition.

After finishing 42-points behind champions Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad are keen to strengthen their squad this summer to make sure they don’t repeat the failures of last season.

Aston Villa attack is a serious target of the Saudi club

They are keen to fight for Diaby because they consider him as a key target who can elevate the level of their squad.

In addition to having two fellow compatriots in N’Golo Kanté and Karim Benzema, Al-Ittihad are also expected to name Laurent Blanc as their new manager.

This could lure the Frenchman to the Middle East along with a lucrative financial package but Emery’s team playing in the Champions League next season should be the player’s priority.