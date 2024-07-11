Fabrizio Romano gives “here we go” to Arsenal star’s exit with medical already booked

Sevilla have agreed a deal with Arsenal to take Albert Sambi Lokonga on loan for the 2024/25 season as the midfielder is not part of Mikel Arteta’s plans for the campaign.

The Belgian star spent last season on loan with Luton Town where he impressed across the 19 games he played for the Hatters. The spell at Kenilworth Road was more beneficial than the time he spent with Crystal Palace the year before and the 24-year-old now looks set to be on the move again, however, this time it is to Spain.

According to Fabrizio Romano, a deal has been agreed between Sevilla and Arsenal for Lokonga to spend this season on loan in La Liga, with the Spanish outfit covering his entire €12m salary.

The transfer journalist states that there is a buy option in the midfielder’s loan contract and that a medical is already booked ahead of the transfer’s completion.

Football Insider state that the Belgian is believed to be keen on joining the La Liga club as he knows there is no place for him at Arsenal given the strength of their midfield options.

This will likely be the last loan deal that Lokonga has with Arsenal as the Gunners star has enough experience to earn himself a permanent move next year and also has an expiring contract at the Emirates in 2026.

Sevilla transfer is a key moment in Albert Sambi Lokonga’s career

Lokonga’s move to Sevilla could be the biggest of his career as he will arrive in Spain knowing that he has to impress in order to find himself a permanent club next summer.

Whether that is with the La Liga outfit or another team remains to be seen, but what is certain is that he has no future at Arsenal. The Belgian’s move to the North London club has not worked out for either party as the Gunners’ midfield has gone from strength to strength.