Exclusive: Fulham close to agreement for €30-35m Liverpool transfer target after resuming talks

Fulham are lining up a potential transfer deal for Fluminense midfielder Andre as their replacement for Joao Palhinha, who has left to join Bayern Munich.

Sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Fulham have resumed talks over signing Andre, who was also a target of theirs back in January, while Liverpool and AC Milan have also been among the clubs to show an interest in the talented 22-year-old.

Fulham ended up keeping hold of Palhinha last summer, but now that he’s gone it makes sense that they’re prioritising a talent like Andre to come in and become their first choice in defensive midfield.

Liverpool are also known to have monitored the Brazilian, though they ended up going down a different path last summer with some major investment on four new midfielders: Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo, and Ryan Gravenberch.

Andre transfer: Brazilian midfielder open to Fulham move

Sources have told CaughtOffside that Andre is open to joining Fulham, with an agreement on personal terms now very close and expected to be reached.

There have also been talks between Fulham and Fluminense as the two clubs look to close a deal, with the Brazilian side looking for €30-35m for their star player.

Fulham should have money to spend after selling Palhinha, but at the same time it remains to be seen if they’ll be prepared to over-pay for a relatively inexperienced and unproven player, even if he is highly thought of in the game as someone with a big future ahead of him at the highest level.

It will be interesting to see if this deal goes through, and if Andre can then prove to be a success in the Premier League, as one imagines that might pave the way for a big move to somewhere like Liverpool again in the future.