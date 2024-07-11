Arsenal have reportedly made a move for Ajax’s U18 goalkeeper Tommy Setford.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Gunners have submitted an initial offer and negotiations between the clubs are ongoing. Setford, considered a huge talent by Ajax, is keen on the move.

Setford’s current deal with Ajax expires next year. With the player expressing a desire to join Arsenal, Ajax will be looking to cash in on him now rather than risk losing him on a free transfer next year.

This potential transfer comes amid recent changes in Arsenal’s goalkeeping department. The Gunners have already signed David Raya from Brentford on a permanent deal after his successful loan spell last season.

The Spaniard has taken over the starting role from Aaron Ramsdale and reports suggest that Ramsdale could be on his way out this summer in search of regular playing time.

It remains to be seen whether Setford is being targeted as a backup to Raya or as a long-term investment for the future. The young goalkeeper’s development and integration into the squad will be crucial in determining his role at the club.

Arsenal narrowly missed out on the Premier League title last season, with Manchester City beating them to it in the latter stages.

Mikel Arteta is aiming to further bolster his squad to challenge City once again and secure the title this time around.