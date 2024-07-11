Arsenal in talks with Real Madrid to sign player who helped them win Champions League

According to transfer expert Graeme Bailey, Arsenal have reportedly had negotiations with Real Madrid over a deal to sign Andriy Lunin this summer.

How much are tickets for England vs Spain?

Last season, Lunin had a wonderful season with Real Madrid. He started over loan signing Kepa, taking over for the injured Thibaut Courtois.

The Ukrainian is reportedly seriously considering leaving, despite the fact that it was previously thought to be only a formality that he would sign a new deal in the capital of Spain.

As per Bailey’s exclusive in TBR Football, The Gunners have already held talks with the Champions League winners about signing their goalkeeper.

The player’s contract expires at the end of the 2024-25 season so Los Blancos might sell him this summer in order to recoup some money rather than losing him as a free agent.

Bailey adds that Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester City have all expressed interest in signing him, proving that Arsenal are not the only team interested in him.

Therefore, the North London club will need to overcome formidable opposition in order to finalise any possible deal for him.

The Gunners completed the permanent signing of David Raya from Brentford this summer after a successful loan spell at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal might have to replace Ramsdale

Their first choice goalkeeper is sorted but they could lose their second choice Aaron Ramsdale, who is looking for more playing time after having restricted opportunities following the arrival on Raya.

Lunin showed his quality last season as he was one of Real Madrid’s most important players in the second half of the season when they challenged for the league title and the Champions League and eventually won both of them.

The Gunners are looking to add players to a number of positions this summer with a striker, a midfielder and a defender all expected to be signed by manager Mikel Arteta.