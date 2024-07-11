Exclusive: Arsenal open to signing alternative after missing out on top striker target, says expert

Arsenal are still open to signing a new striker this summer even after missing out on the transfer of Benjamin Sesko earlier in the window, according to Fabrizio Romano.

It’s not currently clear who the Gunners have on their radar, but Romano says this is a situation that could be kept open, and that it will be worth seeing what the north London giants do in the coming weeks.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for the latest edition of his column for the Daily Briefing, Romano also provided an update of sorts on big names Victor Osimhen and Viktor Gyokeres, who have attracted plenty of speculation in recent months.

However, it doesn’t currently seem that Arsenal or any other clubs are working on these players, as Romano says their situations remain quiet.

Will Mikel Arteta bring a new striker to Arsenal this summer?

Still, Arsenal had an interest in Sesko as he was viewed as a good opportunity on the market, while Mikel Arteta’s side could now be alert to any other opportunities that come along.

Arsenal striker plans discussed by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano

“There has been some suggestion that Arsenal will no longer necessarily be making a striker a top priority target after missing out on Benjamin Sesko, but I’d keep this situation open,” Romano said.

“No decision has been made yet, it will also depend on the opportunities. Sesko was an opportunity, but then he decided to stay at Leipzig. Let’s see how Arsenal decide to move on the market in the next days and weeks.

“There are other big names up front that we’ve heard a lot about this summer, but at the moment there is still nothing close or concrete for Victor Osimhen or Viktor Gyokeres.”

Arsenal surely need to think seriously about bringing in an upgrade on the injury-prone Gabriel Jesus, while Eddie Nketiah also doesn’t look good enough to be a regular for Arteta’s side and should probably be moved on.

