Aston Villa in pole position to sign Euro 2024 star who plays for Germany

According to reports, Aston Villa and Chelsea are in the lead over Liverpool and Manchester United to recruit German sensation Maximilian Beier from TSG Hoffenheim this summer.

Villa may be looking for a new center-forward to compete with Ollie Watkins and offer cover for him, as interest is rising in the services of Jhon Duran who could leave the club.

In the past 12 months, Beier has shown to be one of the Bundesliga’s top young talents.

He was outstanding in the previous campaign, making 33 appearances in the Bundesliga and contributing 19 goals, 16 of them were goals while three were assists.

A report from Sport Bild, cited by Sport Witness, claims that Manchester United, Chelsea, Aston Villa, and Liverpool are all interested in signing Beier.

Surprisingly, Villa and Chelsea are ahead of teams like Man United and Liverpool in the race.

Aston Villa need a new striker for depth in squad

Duran will probably leave the West Midlands club during the summer transfer window, thus a replacement striker will need to be brought in.

Therefore, Beier is now a realistic target for Aston Villa.

Villa are eager to assemble a team that can contend at the top level, and manager Unai Emery is implementing an ambitious plan that includes this possible addition.