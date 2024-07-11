Bayern Munich pushing hard to land major Arsenal target

Arsenal are expected to be active in the summer transfer market as Mikel Arteta looks to land a player or two that will help get them over the line in the race for the Premier League title.

Man City have been the team to beat over the past few seasons, with only Liverpool’s long-overdue title win in 2020 stopping Pep Guardiola’s swashbucklers from winning an incredible seven English top-flight titles in a row.

Their current run of four title wins in succession is an all-time record, but Arteta and his squad will want to ensure that they don’t increase it to five.

In order to be able to do that, they need to land the players that the manager requests, so the Spaniard will arguably be disappointed that he’s set to lose out on one of the Gunners major summer targets.

According to Just Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain and Netherlands midfielder, Xavi Simons, scorer of one of Euro 2024’s best goals in the semi-final against England, remains a player that the North Londoners want to sign.

However, Sky Sports are reporting that Bayern Munich also want to sign the 21-year-old, who spent last season in the Bundesliga on loan at RB Leipzig.

It seems clear that Simons won’t be staying at PSG so the race is wide open for the time being.

Arsenal’s style of play would certainly suit the player, though Vincent Kompany is also known to be a fan of a front-foot attacking style, so the player may prefer to be part of the Belgian’s emerging project in Bavaria.

All the while Simons hasn’t put pen to paper Arsenal are in with a chance, but they’ll need to move quickly in order to keep Bayern at bay.