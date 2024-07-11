Arsenal remain in talks over a transfer deal for Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori, who has chosen a move to the Emirates Stadium over other suitors like Chelsea because of Mikel Arteta.

Arteta has done hugely impressive work at Arsenal, getting the Gunners back into the Champions League after a lengthy absence, and turning them into serious contenders for the Premier League title once again.

It’s also clear that the Spanish tactician has improved so many of the players he’s worked with, and Calafiori is the kind of talent who looks like he’d be a great fit for the style of football at the Emirates.

According to Calciomercato, Calafiori has chosen Arsenal over Chelsea precisely because of Arteta’s vision for him, though the deal now needs to be struck between AFC and Bologna.

Calafiori transfer: Arsenal won’t land Bologna star on the cheap

It’s clear it won’t be easy for Arsenal to finalise a deal with Bologna, who want as much as €50million for the 22-year-old Italy international, but talks are ongoing to try to find an agreement.

That’s according to the Calciomercato report, which also states that, for the moment, Calafiori has no intention to negotiate with Chelsea or other clubs, so Gooners will now just be hoping the final details of this potential move can be sorted out as quickly as possible.

Calafiori would also have been an exciting signing for Chelsea, who could do with more options in defence after the departure of the experienced Thiago Silva, but it perhaps makes sense that the project at Stamford Bridge isn’t quite as convincing at the moment.

Arsenal are ahead of Chelsea and may well be for some time, with the Blues not looking like the force they were for so long under Roman Abramovich, with the new owners instead trying to build a long-term project around youngsters.