Saudi Pro League clubs remain interested in £70m Man United star

The future of Casemiro at Man United remains up in the air ahead of the 2024/25 campaign as clubs in Saudi Arabia remain interested in the Brazilian midfielder.

According to Fabrizio Romano, there is a strong chance that the midfielder will leave Old Trafford during the current transfer window as Man United are open to letting him go in order to bring in a new midfielder.

Casemiro was poor for the Manchester club last season and looked miles past the version seen at Real Madrid.

The 32-year-old is also the Premier League club’s highest earner, bringing in a massive £300k per week and the hierarchy at the English giants would love to get those off of their books as it would go a long way towards recruiting a younger midfield star.

Romano reports that Saudi Pro League clubs remain interested in Casemiro, however, no formal proposals have arrived for the veteran star.

Saudi teams are still in contact with the Brazilian’s representatives ahead of a potential move and it remains to be seen which one of them makes an official move for the Man United star over the coming weeks.

Has Casemiro been a success at Man United?

Casemiro arrived at Man United as part of a £70m deal with Real Madrid in 2022 and for the price the Premier League club paid for the Brazilian, his time at Old Trafford has not been a success.

Paying that transfer fee for a 30-year-old was crazy business from United as they were never going to get any value out of the deal. However, that was ignored during his first season as the midfielder was playing very well and contributed to a positive first year for Erik ten Hag at the Manchester club.

The 2023/24 campaign was a lot different as Casemiro showed his age and it looks like his legs have gone at the highest level of the sport.

Selling the 32-year-old is the right decision for United this summer and they will hope Saudi clubs are willing to pay big money to secure the services of the former Real Madrid star ahead of the upcoming campaign getting underway next month.