Agent of ‘comfortable’ Chelsea defender shuts down transfer rumours

The agent of Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella has spoken out on his client’s future amid transfer speculation.

Currently enjoying an impressive EUROs tournament with Spain, Cucurella, 25, has silenced critics who have questioned his ability and his £60 million transfer from Brighton two years ago.

Linked with a short-term loan to Manchester United at the start of the year, with journalist Simon Phillips recently reporting the Red Devils have reignited their interest, Chelsea fans would have been forgiven for believing the 25-year-old has little place in the Blues’ long-term plans.

Marc Cucurella set to stay at Chelsea

However, now preparing to work under new manager Enzo Mascara, Cucurella could be handed a Stamford Bridge lifeline, and recently discussing the defender’s future, agent Aleix Pique revealed his client feels ‘happy’ and ‘very comfortable’ in London — suggesting there are no plans for him to leave the capital anytime soon.

“Cucurella is very comfortable and happy at Chelsea and in London,” Pique told La Ser, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

“His idea is to stay at the club. Under normal circumstances, he will continue there.”

Since joining Chelsea from Brighton, Cucurella, who has four years left on his contract, has directly contributed to five goals in 59 games in all competitions.