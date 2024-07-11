Chelsea latest side to want £60 million Premier League winger

Having already lost Max Kilman to West Ham United, Wolves are reluctant to also sell Pedro Neto. However, according to recent reports, the Midlands giants could entertain offers that meet their asking price.

Neto, 24, has been one of Wolves’ standout performers in recent seasons. The Portugal international, who joined from Lazio five years ago, has spearheaded the team’s attack and seen his stock rise as a result.

Although the 24-year-old has struggled with injuries over the past few seasons, very few can dispute his ability.

Consequently, although the winger still has three years left on his contract, interest in signing him this summer is beginning to mount.

Chelsea join race to sign Pedro Neto

Spurs and Newcastle United are thought to be two interested clubs after the pair missed out on landing Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise, who was unveiled as a new Bayern Munich player earlier this month.

However, it isn’t just Spurs and Newcastle in the running. According to a recent report from HITC, Chelsea have become the latest side to join the race. The Blues’ new manager Enzo Mascara is thought to be a big admirer of Wolves’ number tricky seven.

And although eyebrows may be raised over the Londoners’ plans after already signing Tosin Adarabioyo, Marc Guiu, Willian Estevao and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall as well as closing in on completing a deal for Boca Juniors defender Aaron Anselmino, Mascara remains adament he wants to recruit another winger.

How much do Wolves want for Pedro Neto?

Signing Neto won’t be straightforward. Not only are Wolves in a strong negotiating position, their £60 million asking price is likely to force interested clubs into rethinking their transfer strategies.

Likely to use Olise’s £51 million transfer to Bayern as a benchmark, Wolves’ board will almost certainly reject any offers that fall below their current valuation.

Since arriving at Molineux, Neto, who also has 10 senior international caps to his name, has scored 14 goals and registered 24 assists in 135 games in all competitions.