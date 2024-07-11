Exclusive: Chelsea make decision on whether or not to send youngster out on loan, according to expert

Chelsea are not keen to let Carney Chukwuemeka leave the club on loan in this summer’s transfer window despite links with AC Milan, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano.

The talented 20-year-old has long been regarded as an exciting young player with a big future in the game, and it seems Chelsea plan to keep him this summer, though Romano has also pointed out that he has a release clause.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that he’s not aware of anything happening with Milan at the moment, despite speculation, with the journalist stating that Chelsea don’t want to loan the player out, meaning the situation is currently quiet.

Chelsea fans will probably be pleased to hear that, as Chukwuemeka could be a player worth being patient with, even if he hasn’t quite made his breakthrough as a regular starter for CFC yet.

Chukwuemeka transfer update from Fabrizio Romano

“Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka has also been linked as a loan target for Milan, but I’m not aware of this story either. Chelsea don’t want to loan him out, so the situation is quiet and in any case he has a £40m release clause in his contract,” Romano said.

Chukwuemeka was also considered a huge talent during his Aston Villa days, so Chelsea fans will have been excited when he first joined, so perhaps if he has a bit more luck with injuries, he can finally make more of an impact in the team in the season ahead.

New Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca will surely find room for Chukwuemeka as he looks the ideal coach to help the west London giants with this long-term project built around elite young players like this.

Milan, meanwhile, seem to be focusing on another midfield signing as they close in on Youssouf Fofana, according to Romano.