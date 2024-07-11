Exclusive: Crystal Palace don’t need to worry if Marc Guehi follows Michael Olise out of Selhurst Park

He’s been one of the revelations of Euro 2024, and Crystal Palace and England defender, Marc Guehi, could well be said to have been putting in some ‘shop window’ performances for his country.

It’s believed that the 23-year-old was considering his club future before flying out to Germany with the national team, and the standard of his performances during the tournament will have certainly got a few clubs taking notice.

Whilst the Eagles wouldn’t necessarily welcome any bids for their player, especially in light of recently losing Michael Olise to Bayern Munich, Stan Collymore believes that Palace will cope with the loss of both players.

“If Crystal Palace can bring in up to £100m in sales over the next two or three years, with a progressive coach and an academy that continues to produce good players, they’ll be very happy,” he said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive column.

“They’ll look at the situation and say that ideally they’d have liked to build like Brighton or other progressive clubs have, get some success and into Europe before having to start to shed our players.

“When you are seen as a mid-table ‘smaller’ club you are going to have other people look at your players, and to lose Marc Guehi, Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze in the same window would be concerning – but the reality is it doesn’t matter.

“However, they’ve got a state of the art training facility and still have plenty of very good players. I mean, we haven’t even mentioned Adam Wharton and I don’t think they’d let him go.

“If Crystal Palace get some decent money in, Steve Parish can ask himself the question as to whether he has somebody that he would trust to spend it wisely, and in Oliver Glasner, yes, the manager has done very well so far. He looks like somebody that’s going to be there for the longer term.

“So this isn’t Roy Hodgson that’s being given a war chest of £70m, they’ve got a young, vibrant manager with a very, very good style of play who, if you gave him the resources, will ensure Crystal Palace go from strength to strength.”

Indeed, as Glasner showed at the end of the 2023/24 season, his Palace side can beat anyone on their day.

Winning six of their last seven matches, they took three points off the likes of Liverpool – at Anfield, Newcastle, West Ham and Aston Villa.

As long as chairman, Steve Parish, continues to back his man in the transfer market, then Glasner has every chance of creating something special in South London.

Guehi might not want to be part of that but it could end up being his loss as the grass isn’t always greener.