Premier League club confident of keeping Tottenham and Man United away from £60m talent

Premier League duo Tottenham and Man United have been dealt a blow in their attempts to sign Eberechi Eze as Crystal Palace are very confident of keeping hold of the England international.

The London club finished last season strong under the leadership of their new coach Oliver Glasner and want to keep the majority of their squad together to push forward in the Premier League during the upcoming campaign.

Palace have already lost Michael Olise to Bayern Munich as part of a €60m deal and that should be enough to fund a summer of spending at Selhurst Park.

As a result, Glasner does not want to lose England duo Eze and Marc Guehi, with Football Insider reporting that Crystal Palace are now determined to keep hold of the two key players.

It would require a bid between £50-60m for a club to sign Eze, reports Football Insider, with Tottenham and Man United two of the main teams in the race for the Englishman.

Both Premier League clubs are long-term admirers of the midfielder but it remains to be seen if they can get a deal done ahead of the new season.

Crystal Palace cannot lose Tottenham and Man United target Eberechi Eze

Following the departure of Olise, it is crucial that Crystal Palace keep hold of Eze if they have ambitions of progressing as a club. With the winger gone, the midfielder is the South London outfit’s most creative star and is coming off the back of a brilliant campaign last time around.

The 26-year-old produced 11 goals and four assists across 27 Premier League appearances, which earned him a place in the England squad for Euro 2024.

Eze has a contract at Selhurst Park until 2027, which means Palace are under no pressure to sell the midfielder, and the only way that changes is if an interested club submits a very large bid to bring the England international to their club.