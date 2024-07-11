Liverpool make Darwin Nunez decision following striker’s role in mass brawl

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez was involved in ugly scenes on Wednesday night in the United States as the Uruguay star got into a brawl with Colombia fans but the Reds are waiting for all the facts before deciding how to proceed with the player.

Uruguay were knocked out of the Copa America having suffered a 1-0 defeat to Colombia at the semi-final stage. It was a missed opportunity for Marcelo Bielsa’s men as the Colombians were down to 10 men for the entire second half.

Emotions were running high after the full-time whistle and once news reached Uruguay players that their families’ safety was at risk, everything kicked off between the team and Colombia fans.

Footage has emerged of Nunez punching Colombian supporters as the striker needed to be restrained from doing any more damage.

The Liverpool star could later be seen in another video attempting to hurl a chair towards several Colombia fans giving him and his team-mates abuse before it was removed from his hand and he was visibly pulled back by his international colleagues.

Out of context, the clips show an out-of-control Nunez going crazy and according to the Liverpool Echo, the Premier League club are aware of the incident but will wait to comment.

Liverpool to wait before making Darwin Nunez decision

Although Nunez was stepping in to defend his family and could later be seen consoling his young son on the pitch after the melee, this is not a look a club like Liverpool would want associated with one of their players.

According to the Echo, The Reds will reach out to Nunez when the time difference allows them to check in on the 25-year-old and his family’s welfare after a distressing evening in Charlotte.

The Merseyside club will also speak directly to the Uruguay Football Federation to get their version of events and it’s understood no official statement will be imminent with Anfield officials keen to establish all the facts around the ugly scenes before determining the best course of action.

This was a very bad night for football in South America and Liverpool are very likely to support their player throughout the aftermath of this incident.