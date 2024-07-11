Agreement close: Man United making progress on key detail of potential €50m transfer

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United and Bayern Munich are reportedly edging closer to an agreement over the fee for Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt.

The Netherlands international has just gone out of Euro 2024 following last night’s 2-1 defeat to England in the semi-finals, and one imagines that could speed things up on his future.

See below for Fabrizio Romano’s post on X as he says Man Utd and Bayern now seem to be nearing an agreement on De Ligt’s transfer fee, with the Bundesliga giants pushing for something in the region of €50million, though it remains to be seen how United might try to structure this…

De Ligt hasn’t quite been at his best at Bayern, but it’s fair to say this still looks like a very positive signing for United if it goes through, with Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag being reunited with one of his former Ajax players, who would surely be seen as a significant upgrade on the likes of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof, while a replacement is needed for Raphael Varane after his departure from Old Trafford on a free transfer.

De Ligt transfer: Man United make progress on Bayern star and eyeing other defenders too

It seems, from what Romano has previously reported, that De Ligt won’t necessarily be United’s only centre-back target.

See below as the Italian journalist has previously posted about Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite also being lined up by MUFC in a separate deal from De Ligt…

More Stories / Latest News
New arrival confirmed as 39-year-old has joined Leeds United
Man United add EUROs star with £50 million release clause to shortlist
Chelsea latest side to want £60 million Premier League winger

Leny Yoro could be another name to watch as United have had a bid accepted by Lille for the young French defender, who currently favours a potential move to Real Madrid.

It remains to be seen if United will be able to bring in more than one defender, but that seems to be the aim, so it will be interesting to watch what’s next on their agenda once the De Ligt deal is wrapped up.

More Stories Matthijs de Ligt

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.