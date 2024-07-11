Jude Bellingham has reportedly been playing through an injury.

According to a recent report from Spanish outlet Relevo, Bellingham, 21, is suffering from an injury to his left shoulder.

The England international injured his shoulder at the end of last year during a La Liga match against Rayo Vallecano. Falling and landing awkwardly on his left side resulted in the Englishman missing the next four games.

Jude Bellingham could have surgery on long-term shoulder injury

However, despite the injury happening well over six months ago, the former Borussia Dortmund playmaker, according to these latest reports, is still feeling pain and ‘discomfort’ in the area.

Although set to continue with the Three Lions as Gareth Southgate’s squad prepares for a huge EUROs final against Spain in Sunday’s showpiece final in Berlin, the 21-year-old could find himself on the operating table once he returns to Real Madrid.

Los Blancos would prefer for the 21-year-old not to go under the knife, but the European giants are thought to acknowledge that shoulder surgery may be the best option in the long term.

A final medical decision has yet to be made, but Bellingham, set to go the distance in Germany, is expected to report back for Real Madrid’s pre-season training at the end of July (AS).