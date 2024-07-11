£50m-rated Euro 2024 ace of no interest to Chelsea this summer

Chelsea have an important few weeks ahead of them as new manager, Enzo Maresca, gets to grips with first-team squad, but one Euro 2024 ace won’t be joining the club this summer.

Under Todd Boehly it has seemed that money is no object when it comes to bringing in new faces.

Both Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo cost north of £100m, with an incredibly high turnover of staff ensuring that the club has broken the £1bn barrier over the past few seasons.

Despite this, the Blues are still nowhere close to landing a trophy and that’s what Maresca will be expected to deliver.

It’s a big ask considering the moving parts, though it can’t be said that the Italian didn’t know what he was getting himself into before putting pen to paper.

He’ll have to back himself to come up with the ingredients that Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, Frank Lampard and Mauricio Pochettino didn’t have.

One player that had previously been linked with the club is RB Leipzig’s Spain international, Dani Olmo.

The 26-year-old has had a sensational Euro 2024 so far and will arguably be one of the protagonists in Sunday’s final against England.

He won’t be joining Chelsea thereafter though.

Despite it being understood that Olmo’s £50m release clause remains in place until next week, according to Sky Sports, the West Lononders are happy with their current attacking midfield options in Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Christopher Nkunku and Cole Palmer.

With a while to go in the transfer window, there are sure to be more sales and additions at Stamford Bridge, but Olmo will need to look elsewhere for his next club it seems.