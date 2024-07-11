Fabrizio Romano confirms West Ham’s interest in Juventus ace

West Ham are interested in signing Juventus ace Matias Soule this summer. 

That is according to the latest from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano who reported that West Ham, along with Crystal Palace and newly promoted side Leicester City are all showing an interest in the Juventus man.

However, as per him, Juventus have put a huge asking price worth £34m on him, which will not make it a straight forward transfer for any club.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said:

“Another player they’ve (Palace) been tracking is Matias Soule but Juventus want €40million (£34million) for him.”

“Also, West Ham United and Leicester City are interested, but €40million is a lot of money, so not that’s easy.”

West Ham want Matias Soule.
Matias Soule’s impressive numbers last season

The 21-year-old Argentinean is highly rated, and his recent performances in the Serie A has attracted interest from a number of clubs.

The winger spent last season on loan at Frosinone, where he made 36 league appearances, scoring 11 and assisting 3.

Julen Lopetegui is looking to bolster his squad ahead of the new season and has already signed Luis Guilherme, Wes Foderingham and Max Kilman.

Matias Soule would be a great addition to the West Ham team and his signing will show serious intent from the Hammers.

