Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano clarifies how advanced Arsenal’s interest was in star nearing Serie A transfer

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has provided some insight into how advanced Arsenal’s interest in Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana really was, with AC Milan now closing in on the Frenchman instead.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for the latest edition of his Daily Briefing column, Romano discussed Fofana and Milan, stating his view that it looks like a smart signing as he can imagine the 25-year-old doing well in Serie A.

How to buy tickets for the Euro 2024 final

It seems Arsenal were never that advanced in their interest in Fofana, with the Gunners merely looking out for opportunities on the market this summer, and with Fofana being one of those due to his contract situation at Monaco.

Fofana is just a year away from being a free agent, meaning a sale this summer made sense for the Ligue 1 side, and it looks like Milan are going to win the race for his signature, with Arsenal never making an offer for the France international.

Fofana transfer: Arsenal never bid for Milan target, says Romano

“AC Milan have agreed terms with Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana, and now talks are ongoing between the clubs to reach an agreement. I’m aware there have been some reports and rumours about Arsenal, but I’ve never been aware of any talks, in all honesty,” Romano said.

“Of course, Arsenal, like all clubs, like to monitor opportunities on the market, and Fofana looks like an opportunity. Still, they never sent any proposal, and now things are happening with Milan and I can see him being a really good fit for Serie A, so it’s a smart signing by Milan if they manage to complete it.”

The Rossoneri have also been linked with talented young Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka in a potential loan deal, with Romano responding to the stories in another section of his exclusive column here.