FA make a decision on Gareth Southgate’s future ahead of Euro 2024 final

Gareth Southgate will lead England into another final on Sunday as the Three Lions will compete against Spain for the title of Euro 2024 champions and the Football Association have already made a decision on the 53-year-old’s future.

England booked their place in the final on Wednesday night with a last-minute winner from Ollie Watkins helping Soutgate’s men get past the Netherlands.

Reaching Berlin makes Euro 2024 a success for England, despite the Three Lions being very underwhelming throughout their time in Germany.

Despite their performances, The Telegraph reports that the Football Association want Southgate to stay on as England manager past his current contract – whether or not his team win Sunday’s European Championship final.

The 53-year-old’s contract runs until December with talks over his future past then shelved until after the Euros. FA chiefs want the former Middlesbrough boss to lead his England team into the 2026 World Cup as they view the Euro 2024 campaign as a success.

Many England fans will not want be happy with this news but Southgate’s success as coach of the Three Lions cannot be denied.

Gareth Southgate has been a big success for England

Southgate has been in charge of England since 2016 and in that time has led his nation to two European Championship finals and the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup.

On paper, the 53-year-old has been a major success, however, not everyone sees it that way.

Many view Southgate as a very negative manager and believe that England would have won Euro 2020 and reached the World Cup final in 2018 had it not been for his pragmatic nature.

The Three Lions have come under a lot of scrutiny this summer for their style of play and Southgate has even admitted that it has affected them.

The 53-year-old might not even want to carry on as coach of the national team following how this summer has played out and if they win Sunday’s final, what better way for Southgate to be remembered.