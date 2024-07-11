German Embassy send classy message to England ahead of EUROs final

England will play Spain in the final of this year’s European Championship.

Despite not being at their best for most of the tournament, the Three Lions booked their place in Sunday’s showpiece final after beating the Netherlands in last night’s semi-final. Spain overcame France the night before.

An 18th-minute penalty from Harry Kane and a 90-minute winner from substitute Ollie Watkins completed another epic England comeback after Xavi Simons opened the scoring after just seven minutes.

HAS OLLIE WATKINS WON IT FOR ENGLAND?! ????????????????????? ASTON VILLA'S OLLIE WATKINS IS A SUPERSTAR SHOOTER! ??#Euro2024 | #NEDENG pic.twitter.com/67Zpbwg6QQ — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 10, 2024

Now preparing for another EUROs final, Gareth Southgate must put the disappointment of losing to Italy in the 2020 final behind him as he gets ready for the country’s biggest test since 1966.

And offering their support ahead of Sunday’s final, the German Embassy have sent the 53-year-old manager and his Three Lions squad a classy message of support.

“Football is a simple game,” the host nation’s Embassy posted on X.

“Twenty-two men chase a ball for 90 minutes and at the end, the G̶e̶r̶m̶a̶n̶s̶ English always win.

“All the best for the final on Sunday, England!”

The EUROs final is scheduled to kick-off at 8 p.m. (UK time) on Sunday and will be played at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.