Good news for Barcelona as Man City ready to accept less than €20m to offload unwanted star

Manchester City
Man City are ready to accept offers of less than €20m to part ways with unwanted star Joao Cancelo this summer with Barcelona keen on completing a permanent move for the full-back.

The Portuguese talent spent last season on loan with the La Liga giants and did enough to keep them interested for the 2024/25 campaign. Cancelo featured in 42 games for the Catalan club, producing four goals and five assists as Barca experienced an underwhelming season, finishing the year trophyless.

With Barcelona still suffering from financial issues, a big problem for the La Liga outfit heading into this summer’s transfer window was how they were going to afford their targets.

The Catalan club will have their eyes on the best free agent deals but when it comes to Cancelo, they need Man City to do them a favour in order to get a permanent deal over the line.

The Premier League champions seem to have obliged according to Sport, with the Manchester club now ready to accept less than €20m to offload the full-back this summer. It is not certain if Barca can even afford that transfer fee, but it at least makes it easier for them to acquire the Portugal star.

Joao Cancelo in action for Barcelona

Why are Man City desperate to offload Joao Cancelo to Barcelona?

Man City will want to sell Cancelo this summer to get his wages off of their books and to bring in a small fee to help fund new arrivals at the Etihad Stadium.

The 30-year-old was once one of the best full-backs in the world under Pep Guardiola’s watch but after a falling out, the Portuguese star has not played for City since, spending last season on loan with Barcelona and half of the campaign before at Bayern.

Cancelo seems certain to leave Man City ahead of the new season and if he does, it should not be forgotten how good he was at the Premier League champions, especially during the 2021/22 campaign when he was deployed as an inverted full-back.

