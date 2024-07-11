Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp left Anfield at the end of last season after joining the club back in 2015.

The German manager decided to leave the Liverpool job as he wanted a break from football having managed one of the biggest clubs in the world for almost nine years.

He guided the Reds to success in the Premier League and the Champions League and after his exit from Anfield, it was expected that he would be offered some of the biggest jobs in world football.

According to unnamed reports from Spain, cited by Teamtalk, Klopp could be offered the chance to become the manager of Germany following their Euro 2024 exit.

Hosts Germany lost against Spain in the quarterfinal of the competition despite being one of the the favourites to win the tournament.

They have a talented squad with a mixture of young talent and experienced players but they fell short of reaching the expectations of the fans.

With the Germans now looking to part ways with current manager Julian Nagelsmann, Klopp has become the new favourite to replace him.

The report has mentioned that the German officials are upset after their quarterfinal exit at the hands of Spain and they are seriously considering sacking Nagelsmann.

The Germans are getting ready for the 2026 FIFA World Cup now and they want Klopp to lead their charge for the biggest competition in world football.

Former Liverpool manager tempted to take Germany job

Klopp is tempted to take charge of the German national team and the opportunity to lead his country into the next World Cup could be too good to turn down.

The former Liverpool boss is enjoying life away from football right now but his sabbatical could end soon if the offer to manage his country comes up.

Klopp has managed three teams in his career so far; Mainz, Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool.

If he takes the German national team job, it will be his fourth job in an illustrious career.