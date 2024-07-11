Jurgen Klopp rejects first offer since leaving Liverpool after contact was made last week

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has turned down the chance to take over as the head coach of the United States Men’s National Team after initial contact was made with the German last week.

The United States Soccer Federation (USSF) sacked Gregg Berhalter on Wednesday following the USMNT’s disappointing group-stage exit at this summer’s Copa America, which was hosted on home soil.

The American coach has been in charge of the United States since 2018 across two spells and helped them qualify for the World Cup in 2022, as well as delivering the Gold Cup in 2021 and two CONCACAF Nations League titles.

However, it was clear during the Copa America that America have regressed as a team and that was a big concern ahead of the country hosting the World Cup in 2026.

The USSF knew they had to make a change and had big ambitions to make Klopp their next coach.

However, the former Liverpool boss has turned down the opportunity after contact was made with the German coach last week, with the 57-year-old reiterating that he would like a break from football, reports The Athletic.

Sources have told the outlet that US Soccer are still keen on making Klopp their next head coach and are likely to make another approach in the future.

What next for Jurgen Klopp?

As the report states, Klopp is likely to take a break from football for several years having consistently managed teams since 2001. The German boss has been very successful across his roles at Mainz, Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool, with the 57-year-old idolised by all three.

Klopp left the Premier League club at the end of last season having spent nine years on Merseyside. The German became a hero at Anfield having delivered every trophy possible and returned the Reds to the top table in European football.

It is uncertain where the legendary coach will end up next, that’s if he does return, but whoever lands him can count themselves very lucky.