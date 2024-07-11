Leicester on verge of agreeing £75k-a-week deal with powerhouse

Wilfred Ndidi is about to sign a new deal with Leicester City.

The midfield player, who became a free agent at the end of last month, was linked to a number of Premier League clubs as well as clubs outside England.

Following discussions with the new manager, Steve Cooper, the defensive midfielder has now agreed to prolong his time at the King Power Stadium.

Although neither the team nor Ndidi’s side have made a formal statement on his contract renewal, it appears that Ndidi will be crucial to their chances of surviving in the Premier League following their promotion from the Championship.

According to Fabrizio Romano, who has announced the update on his X account, the Nigerian midfielder is staying at the club.

🚨🔵 Wilfred Ndidi, set to sign new deal at Leicester City as final details are being discussed — then all sealed. Exclusive details: contract until June 2027, three year deal… with release clause also included. Despite more than 5 bids, Ndidi decides to stay and sign 🦊 #LCFC pic.twitter.com/cwHtKqIu4o — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 10, 2024

Leicester City were desperate to keep Ndidi

He is expected to get a salary of £75,000 per week in his new deal at the club.

It is an important decision made by the club who have already lost two key figures in manager Enzo Maresca and midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Both the men who were crucial in Leicester’s Championship winning season have joined Chelsea.

Keeping Ndidi at the club will prove to be key as he has experience in the Premier League before and can help the club to avoid relegation.