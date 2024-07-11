Leicester to play an important role in Jadon Sancho sale from Man United

Man United are hoping to offload Jadon Sancho in this summer’s transfer window, and Premier League new boys, Leicester City, could have a role to play in ensuring that happens.

Sancho spent the past half-season on loan at Borussia Dortmund and helped guide the Bundesliga giants to the Champions League final at Wembley where they lost 2-0 to serial winners, Real Madrid.

It was thought that the former England international would make his loan move permanent, though it appears as if his transfer fee is prohibitive and Dortmund simply can’t afford him.

According to CaughtOffside sources with knowledge of the current situation, Juventus are understood to be interested in taking Sancho to Serie A, but they too are believed to be in a delicate financial situation and will need to sell before they can buy.

That’s where Leicester come in.

CaughtOffside sources are aware that the Foxes are set to make an opening bid of £20-25m for Juve’s Argentine ace, Matias Soule.

It may take a little extra on top to get the Bianconeri to do business as they’re expected to hold out for closer to €40m.

There will almost certainly be room for negotiation, however, as Juventus plan to use the money from Soule’s sale to land Sancho.

Leicester’s English top-flight rivals, Crystal Palace, are also considering a bid for Soule as he remains an option to replace Michael Olise, whilst Aston Villa and Newcastle United have received information about the Argentine winger, but have not yet made an official offer.

Man United will surely be hoping that Steve Cooper moves quickly to land Soule in order that they can move Sancho on with the minimum of fuss.