Liverpool offered chance to sign Premier League attacker for £85m

Liverpool have not made any signings in the transfer market so far as they are still considering their options.

They have been linked with a number of players this summer including Anthony Gordon, Leny Yoro, Rayan Ait-Nouri and some others.

There are issues in the squad that Arne Slot and the Liverpool officials will have to address if they want to challenge Manchester City for the the biggest trophies again.

One of the players who has been heavily linked to a move to Anfield is Newcastle United winger Gordon, who according to GiveMeSport, was offered to the Reds for £85m.

Newcastle were struggling financially and in order to comply with Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules, they needed to offload some players.

However, since selling both Elliott Anderson and Yankuba Minteh, they have cooled down their interest in offloading Gordon and see him as a crucial part of their starting line up.

Gordon was willing to leave the Magpies in order to join his boyhood club but Liverpool made no such offer and since then, Eddie Howe has decided to keep the player at the club.

The report mentions that the Reds admire the player but they will not try to sign him unless his price drops and it makes financial sense for the Premier League giants.

The 23-year-old scored 11 goals and provided 10 assists last season in what was his most productive season in the league.

Liverpool should focus on other positions

Signing him makes little sense for the Reds unless an attacking player leaves the club.

Slot has the option of playing Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz on the left-wing, so signing another player for a hefty price tag to play in that position makes little season.

The Reds should instead focus on signing a new centre-back as that is an area where they need attention and a reliable partner for Virgil Van Dijk.