Liverpool identify Champions League winning goalkeeper to replace Alisson

Liverpool have already made a plan in case one of their most important first team players leaves the club this summer.

Manager Arne Slot is facing a crucial summer transfer window, with the Dutch manager expected to bring trophies back to Anfield again.

Along with upper management, the manager is actively searching the market to strengthen the attack, midfield and the defense of the squad.

However, they could have to look for Alisson Becker’s replacement as well if the Brazilian international leaves the club this summer.

According to HITC, the Reds are keeping an eye on Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, in case Alisson leaves the club amid links with the Saudi Pro League.

Lunin helped Real Madrid reach the Champions League final last season with a number of impressive performances.

He was replaced in the final by Thibaut Courtois as the Belgian got fit and the Ukrainian goalkeeper suffered an illness.

It cannot be denied that he was one of Real Madrid’s most valuable players last season, helping the Spanish giants to win the league title and the Champions League.

Alisson has been a pillar of Liverpool’s success under former manager Jurgen Klopp and along with players like Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk, he has helped the club to success in the Premier League and the Champions League.

The Brazilian has no intention to leave the club as things stand, however, the Reds are already preparing for a plan in case they have to start next season without the reliable goalkeeper.

Initially, Lunin was Real Madrid’s backup goalkeeper for the 2023–24 season, but Thibaut Courtois and Kepa Arrizabalaga’s injuries created an opening and Lunin grabbed that opportunity with both hands.

Liverpool need new additions in the goalkeeping department

With Courtois fit now, Lunin will be back on the bench and the chance to start for a big club like Liverpool can turn his head if that opportunity comes.

Along with Lunin, Liverpool are also keeping an eye on Feyenoord’s Justin Bijlow.

Adrian has already left Anfield and Caoimhin Kelleher could be heading out soon in search of more playing time.

If Alisson leaves, that would completely overhaul the Liverpool goalkeeping department and Slot will have a headache he did not see coming in his first summer transfer window.