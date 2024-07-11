Liverpool are reportedly lining up possible goalkeeping replacements for Alisson amid interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia.

The Reds’ number one, along with Manchester City’s Ederson, is believed to be a top summer target for sides in the Pro League.

Although new manager Arne Slot will be desperate to keep hold of the 31-year-old, there are understandable concerns the Brazilian could succumb to the lure of the Middle East and the contract likely to be on offer.

Liverpool identify Andriy Lunin as possible Alisson replacement

Consequently, according to a recent report from HITC, the name Slot has on his list to replace Alisson if the Kop’s talismanic shot-stopper does depart ahead of his contract expiring in 2027 is Real Madrid’s Andriy Lunin.

The Ukraine international enjoyed an excellent campaign last season filling in for the injured Thibaut Courtois and out of favour Kepa. However, with the former recently reclaiming his number one jersey, Lunin, having tasted what it’s like to be a regular, is thought to be eyeing a more important role.

And that’s why Liverpool could be the 25-year-old’s destination. Of course a lot will need to happen for Real Madrid’s number 13 to make the switch to Merseyside, but with reports gathering pace that Alisson could become the Middle East’s next marquee signing, fans would be wise to keep an eye on how this one develops too.