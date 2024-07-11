Liverpool star throws club and international future into doubt

Virgil Van Dijk has admitted he will spend the summer working out his club, and international, future.

The Reds’ talismanic captain has endured a tough summer.

Representing the Netherlands in the EUROs, Van Dijk, 33, suffered semi-final heartbreak after England’s Ollie Watkins scored a 90-minute winner on Wednesday night to send the Oranje crashing out and set up a blockbuster final against Spain on Sunday in Berlin.

Virgil Van Dijk speaks about Liverpool future

Consequently, now preparing for a short break before returning to club duties, the 33-year-old, clearly still hurting from Wednesday night’s disappointment, has hinted his long-term future may lie away from Anfield and the international stage.

“I will think carefully this summer about what I want at club level and as an international player,” the centre-back said, as quoted by Ben Jacobs.

“Then we’ll go for it again, but first I want to recover.

“After a season like this, where all kinds of things have happened, it is emotional at the end because you know it’s over.”

Speculation over Van Dijk’s future is set to go into overdrive following his recent comments. As the Dutchman enters the final 12 months of his contract, there have already been reports new Liverpool manager Arne Slot is sweating on the defender’s availability beyond next season (Team Talk).

During his six years at Anfield, Van Dijk, who has lifted seven major trophies, including the 2018-19 Champions League and 2019-20 Premier League, has scored 23 goals and registered 12 assists in 270 games in all competitions.