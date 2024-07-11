Exclusive: “The future for Man United and England” – Fabrizio Romano praises “special” talent

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has earned big praise from Fabrizio Romano after his performance for England last night as they beat Netherlands in the Euro 2024 semi-finals.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano singled out Mainoo for praise after England beat the Netherlands 2-1 to set up a final clash with Spain this weekend.

How to buy tickets for England vs Spain

Still only 19 years of age, Mainoo has shown huge potential with his performances for Man Utd in the season just gone, and he’s now made himself a key player for his country as well, despite not starting this tournament as first choice under Gareth Southgate.

Romano is a big fan of Mainoo and has declared him the future of United and England after his latest impressive performance, so it will be interesting to see how the teenager continues to perform as the Three Lions prepare for such a huge game this Sunday.

Mainoo earns special praise from Fabrizio Romano

Reflecting on the England game, Romano said: “What a win for England last night as Ollie Watkins scored a dramatic late goal against the Netherlands to set up a final clash against Spain! I know some fans haven’t always been satisfied with the style of the performances by England at these Euros, but against the Netherlands it was really convincing, and a deserved result, in my opinion.

“Now no one wants to talk about Gareth Southgate’s future, of course sources are quiet and only hoping to win the final all together. But for sure, for England it’s already a massive achievement. Cole Palmer has been perfect in the final minutes, same for Watkins of course.

“But again, what a player Kobbie Mainoo is – he really stood out for me. He’s an incredible talent. He’s going to be the future for Man United and England – a special player.”