Man United could sign impressive 26-year-old in Jadon Sancho swap deal

Juventus are prepared to add Federico Chiesa in the deal to sign Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho.

This summer will be the end of Sancho’s tenure at United after his spectacular falling out with Erik ten Hag last year.

After making the Englishman their top priority for the right flank, Juventus have emerged as the front-runner to sign him.

The Italian giants have reportedly made a move for Sancho and added Federico Chiesa in a player-plus-cash exchange deal, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

Sancho’s preferred destination is reportedly Turin, and Juventus are keen to bring the former Dortmund star to the club.

The Red Devils are ready to cash in on the English winger as they are looking to sell the players who are surplus to requirements at Old Trafford.

The Man United management is looking to generate funds through sales in order to finance their transfer business this summer and Sancho is one of the players who is set to be sold.

Since joining the club from Borussia Dortmund in a promising move, Sancho’s time at Old Trafford has been disappointing and he was sent out on loan to the German club this year in January.

After joining the Bundesliga giants, he regained his form again and showed how valuable he can be.

He helped Dortmund reach the Champions League final and his fine form has attracted interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

Juventus are looking to offload Chiesa, who faces a similar situation to Sancho’s at Old Trafford.

Sancho-Chiesa swap would benefit both Juve and Man United

The Italian international, who scored 10 goals and provided two assists last season, is not in the plans of new manager Thiago Motta and instead of losing him for free next summer when his contract at the club runs out, Juventus want to sell him this summer.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for both the players but a swap deal might be the best suited solution to all the parties.

Both teams would strengthen their wider areas and sign players who will provide the managers an attacking option that they are desperately looking for.