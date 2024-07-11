Man United set to lose out on player PSG consider their top priority

With Euro 2024 soon coming to a close, attention will turn to the summer transfer window for Man United and others.

The Red Devils really need to make a splash in terms in new signings ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

A disappointing 2023/24 for United ended with Erik ten Hag’s side finishing in their worst-ever position during the Premier League era.

With certain players already having left the club and others expected to depart in due course, the Dutchman has a job on his hands to get everyone in tune, fit and ready for the first game.

One player that the Old Trafford outfit have long had their eye on is understood to be Benfica’s excellent Joao Neves.

However, it would seem that they’re destined for disappointment in their chase for the midfielder.

According to RMC Sport (via Le10 Sport), French giants, Paris Saint-Germain have made the player their top priority for this summer.

Given the funds available to ten Hag, and the fact that United’s defence is arguably their priority for now, it would therefore appear that the ship has sailed for the North West giants in terms of landing Neves.

It means that the board need to turn their attentions to ten Hag’s other potential targets for the midfield, whilst also concentrating on trying to land Matthijs de Ligt as soon as possible.

If they’re able to get things right in the transfer market and also start the new season with a clean slate in terms of injuries, there’s no reason why ten Hag’s promise that everyone will see a different United can’t come true.