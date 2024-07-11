Man United confirm return of club legend on two-year deal

Man United have confirmed the appointment of Ruud van Nistelrooy and Rene Hake as assistant managers to Erik ten Hag as several changes are made to the Dutch coach’s staff at Old Trafford.

The Manchester club confirmed the news on Thursday stating that the Dutch duo have now arrived at the Premier League club to begin their roles as the Red Devils hope for a better season than the last campaign.

Many feel that Ten Hag is lucky to still have his job at Man United for the 2024/25 campaign having guided the club to an eighth-placed finish in the Premier League last season, as well as finishing bottom of their Champions League group.

However, United were victorious in the FA Cup and that has bought the 54-year-old more time.

Ten Hag wanted to make changes to his staff over the summer, with van Nistelrooy and Hake being two, signing deals until 2026.

Man United have also confirmed that Steve McClaren (senior first-team coach) and Darren Fletcher (first-team coach) will stay on at Manchester United; while Mitchell van der Gaag and Benni McCarthy have left the Premier League club.

Erik ten Hag “delighted” to have Ruud van Nistelrooy and Rene Hake at Man United

Speaking about the arrival of Van Nistelrooy and Hake, Ten Hag has told Man United’s media team: “I am delighted that Rene and Ruud have agreed to join our project, adding a wealth of experience, knowledge and new energy to the staff. Now is a good time to refresh the coaching team as we look to build on the achievements of the past two years and push to the next level.”

Van Nistelrooy has been out of coaching since leaving PSV Eindhoven in 2023 and is looking to further his career by working with Ten Hag at Man United.

Ruud van Nistelrooy makes Man United return

The former striker returns to Old Trafford having left the Manchester club back in 2006 to complete a move to Real Madrid. The Dutch coach had a very successful career in the Premier League, winning every trophy in England during his time with United.

Van Nistelrooy would go on to make 219 appearances for Man United, scoring 150 goals and assisting a further 30.

Fans of the Manchester club will be delighted to see their former striker back and will hope to have the same success over the coming years as that the Dutchman experienced during his playing days at United.