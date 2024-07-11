Man United hold internal talks to sign English striker in summer spending spree

Manchester United are looking to sign a new striker this summer as the Red Devils plan to strengthen their attack under the leadership of INEOS.

The Man United attack struggled last season and scored just 57 goals in the Premier League.

To address that issue and to make up for the loss of Anthony Martial, they are ready to sign new players and bolster their attacking firepower.

Along with signing Joshua Zirkzee, they are also interested in signing another attacker.

According to The Athletic, the Red Devils have held internal discussions over signing Brentford striker Ivan Toney and Everton attacker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Both the strikers face an uncertain future at their clubs as they have entered the final year of their contract and as things stand, they are unlikely to sign a new one.

Targeting a move for either Toney or Calvert-Lewin means they are looking to head into the new season with three strikers as they have already got Rasmus Hojlund at the club and could soon sign Bologna’s Dutch attacker Zirzkee.

This is a sign of intent that the new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is showing following his arrival at the club.

After sorting out the future of manager Erik ten Hag, the Red Devils are now actively looking to make moves in the market and sign players to boost the level of their squad.

Man United will have a busy summer transfer window

They are also interested in signing a defender and moves have been made for Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite and Lille’s Leny Yoro, while talks are ongoing with Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt.

The manager is being backed by the club yet again and now it is up to the manager and the players to stand up and perform after their worst ever Premier League finish last season when they finished eighth.

The club’s FA Cup win against Manchester City would have given the owners some hope of a bright future and now they are ready to make use of this transfer window to address the issues facing their squad.