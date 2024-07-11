Man United add EUROs star with £50 million release clause to shortlist

Man United have reportedly become the latest side to register their interest in RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Dani Olmo.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Transfers, who claims the Red Devils, along with Bayern Munich, are positioning themselves to make a summer approach to sign the Spain international.

Currently enjoying a successful EUROs tournament in Germany, Olmo, 26, having so far scored three and assisted two goals, has played a pivotal role for La Roja, and is now preparing for Sunday’s showpiece final against Gareth Southgate’s England.

However, while Olmo is set to start on Sunday for Luis de la Fuente, the 26-year-old’s club future remains far less certain.

Man United emerge as possible destination for Dani Olmo

Although the Terrassa-born playmaker still has three years left on his contract with RB Leipzig having agreed to an extension only last year, his £50 million (€60 million) release clause, which is set to expire on 20 July, is driving speculation.

Interested clubs are unlikely to trigger the midfielder’s current clause and will instead wait until the conclusion of the EUROs. However, with Erik Ten Hag’s Red Devils and Bayern Munich both in the mix, it is reasonable to suggest Olmo could be heading for a new European challenge.

For United, these reports could raise questions over the futures of Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount — both of whom play the same role as Olmo with the former already linked with a surprise switch to Saudi Arabia (ESPN).