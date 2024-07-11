Agreement expected next week between Man United and European giants for 24-year-old talent

Man United and Bayern Munich are expected to reach an agreement over the transfer of Matthijs de Ligt next week with the defender keen on a move to Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag has identified the Dutch star as one of his top targets to strengthen his defence ahead of the 2024/25 campaign having worked with the 24-year-old at Ajax.

The Man United boss experienced an injury crisis at centre-back last season and he does not want a repeat of that, hence why a new central defender is a priority for the Red Devils during the current transfer window.

According to BILD’s Christian Falk, Man United and Bayern are expected to reach an agreement on De Ligt’s transfer fee next week, with both clubs said to no longer be far apart in their valuation of the defender.

The Bundesliga giants want €50m plus add-ons for the Netherlands star and once this is agreed, the transfer can move to the final stages.

De Ligt and Man United have already agreed personal terms, reports Fabrizio Romano, with the Dutch star ready to sign a deal until 2029.

The 24-year-old only wants to leave Bayern Munich for Man United and the centre-back’s switch to Old Trafford is getting closer.

Is Matthijs De Ligt what Man United need at centre-back?

De Ligt is a risky move for Man United as the centre-back is yet to show consistency at the highest level of the sport, hence why Juventus sold the Dutch star and now Bayern Munich are willing to as well.

The 24-year-old was not favoured at Bayern last season and found himself out of the starting 11 a lot. Ronald Koeman did not start the defender throughout Euro 2024 with the Netherlands as well, so what do Man United see in the Dutch star?

De Ligt had great success with Ten Hag during their time together at Ajax but the Man United coach does not play the same style of football at Old Trafford as he did in Amsterdam.

It is intriguing to see how this transfer works out next season as it closes in on its completion.