New arrival confirmed as 39-year-old has joined Leeds United

It is a summer of change at Leeds United as a number of players are set to leave the club making way for new faces.

After failing to get promoted to the Premier League, Leeds United are set to suffer serious consequences on and off the pitch.

Midfielder Archie Gray has left the club to join Tottenham and more players could follow Gray out of the club.

Crysencio Summerville is attracting interest from clubs in England and his future at Elland Road remains uncertain.

In a change off the pitch, Leeds United have announced a new member of the club who will be in charge of the medicine department at Elland Road.

Henry McStay has been announced by Leeds United to take over as head of medicine following Rob Price’s exit from the club.

This summer, there have also been changes to the backroom personnel because the club needed a new head of medicine following Price’s departure.

McStay, who is described as immensely popular, has been promoted internally at Leeds, according to LeedsLive.

After 12 years of service, he is entering a very significant role at the club, while also maintaining continuity.