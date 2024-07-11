New Newcastle sporting director could be preparing a mass exodus – report

Newcastle United has appointed Paul Mitchell as their new sporting director, and his first major task will reportedly be evaluating the current squad with a potential mass exodus on the horizon.

According to a report from The Athletic, twelve players are in the final year of their contracts, including notable names such as Callum Wilson, Kieran Trippier, and Fabian Schar.

The Athletic reports that Newcastle has explored exit strategies for several players, including Callum Wilson, Sean Longstaff, Kieran Trippier, and Emil Krafth. However, no agreements have been finalized for these players as yet.

Meanwhile, Ryan Fraser is reportedly closing in on a return to Southampton after a successful loan spell with the Saints last season.

It is reported that the manager is set to tell Fraser, Isaac Hayden, and Jamal Lewis that they would be training with the U21s if they could not secure new clubs soon.

This approach underscores Howe’s intent to separate those not in his plans from the rest of the squad.

Beyond managing potential departures, Mitchell faces the critical task of ensuring Newcastle does not lose their key players.

There is significant interest in Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak, both of whom are pivotal to Newcastle’s ambitions. The club is determined to retain these stars as they build for the future.