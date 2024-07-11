Newcastle United want 27-year-old attacker who left Premier League for £55m

Football Insider reports that Newcastle United have expressed interest in signing Raphinha from Barcelona.

The 27-year-old La Liga attacker is reluctant to leave Barcelona during this window, but circumstances may force a change in plans.

The Magpies are looking to add fresh faces to their squad as the club have decided to back Eddie Howe in the summer transfer window.

Newcastle struggled last season with injuries and failed to qualify for the Champions League but they are now planning to make new signings that can take them to the next level.

Howe is looking to add defensive depth to his squad as well as adding attackers up front and out wide.

Newcastle want to replace Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron this summer and that is why they are actively looking to sign players in those two positions.

Raphinha was a fan favourite during his time at Leeds United and his performances in the Premier League for the Whites attracted attention of the biggest clubs in the world.

Arsenal and Chelsea were both keen to sign the Brazilian international but he decided to join Spanish giants Barcelona in a move worth £55m (via Sky Sports).

Barcelona will have the money to add a new player to bolster the offensive ranks if they decide to sell Raphinha.

The Brazilian’s preferred position is the right-wing but the emergence and form of Lamine Yamal meant that the former Leeds player was moved to the left-wing.

With Yamal in the team now, the Catalans are looking to cash in on Raphinha and generate funds for a new signing.

Barca winger will add goals and creativity to Newcastle United

Raphinha scored 10 goals last season along with his 13 assists, an impressive return from the winger.

Signing him would be a major coup for the Magpies as that would add firepower to their attack and more support for Alexander Isak upfront.

With Anthony Gordon on the left-wing and Raphinha on the right, the Magpies would have pace and creativity in abundance on both the flanks.

The player has prior experience in the Premier League and he has shown he can perform at the top level.