Exclusive: Arsenal eye two striker targets as club prepare €25m transfer bid for Gunners attacker

Arsenal are eyeing up two potential striker transfer targets in the form of Ajax’s Brian Brobbey and Lille’s Jonathan David as they could soon be set to sell Eddie Nketiah to Marseille.

Sources with a close understanding of the situation at Arsenal have informed CaughtOffside that although nothing is advanced yet for the Gunners to sign a new striker, they have Brobbey and David on their list as potential options, while they’re open to selling Nketiah for the right price.

Marseille want Nketiah as well as Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood, and CaughtOffside understands that the Ligue 1 giants are preparing an opening offer in the region of €25m for the Arsenal striker.

Arsenal, however, do not intend to sell Nketiah on the cheap, and are understood to value him at closer to €35-40m, and they may feel they’re in a strong position to hold out for more money due to the long list of clubs interested in the 25-year-old this summer.

Nketiah transfer: Arsenal ace wanted by Marseille and Premier League clubs

As well as Marseille, CaughtOffside understands Arsenal’s Nketiah is also attracting interest from Brentford, Crystal Palace, Everton, West Ham United and Wolves.

Sources believe these clubs could also make moves for Nketiah soon, so Marseille may need to up their offer if they are serious about luring him to France.

Nketiah himself, meanwhile, is understood to be open to leaving the Emirates Stadium for a new challenge after falling down the pecking order and seeing a lot less playing time in Mikel Arteta’s side last season.

Being a homegrown player, AFC could make pure profit from selling Nketiah, so this is undoubtedly a deal that will appeal to them as they look to raise funds for players to come in, though it remains to be seen if they will end up prioritising Brobbey and David, or focus on other positions.