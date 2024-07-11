Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano clarifies Dani Olmo Chelsea transfer links and release clause extension

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has explained the situation regarding RB Leipzig star Dani Olmo this summer amid links with Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that Chelsea’s interest in Olmo is not something concrete, though he expects there could still be a chance for the in-form Spain international to end up in the Premier League this summer.

Chelsea are not looking for a player in that position, according to Romano, though Bayern could be a team to watch, while there’s also the interesting detail that Olmo’s release clause has just been extended by five days due to Spain reaching the final of Euro 2024.

The Blues have similar players to Olmo already, with Romano explaining that they’re looking for a right-footed winger instead, as well as a new striker.

It will be interesting to see what happens with the 26-yea-rold next, but it seems the links with Chelsea have been overstated by some outlets.

Olmo transfer situation explained by Fabrizio Romano

“I want to start with an important update on the situation of Dani Olmo. From what I’m told, there is an important detail on Olmo’s €60m release clause. The plan was for the clause to run until Monday 15th July, but if the Spanish national team were to reach the final of the Euros, it would then run for five more days,” Romano said.

“Now we know that Spain have reached the final of Euro 2024, where they will face England, his release clause at RB Leipzig will be valid until the 20th of July. This means the agents of the player have more time to hold more meetings to find a solution for him.

“I’ve been asked about reports in England linking Olmo with Chelsea, but at the moment I’m told they are not negotiating for him. Chelsea already have Cole Palmer, Noni Madueke and then Kendry Paez and Estevao Willian to come later, so it’s not something concrete for Chelsea at this stage. But he can be an option for many other clubs.

“Chelsea are not short of talented left footed attackers, but they are looking for a right footed winger, and also for a striker – these are the two positions that are a priority.

“So what’s going on with Olmo? I’m told that there are meetings expected with Premier League clubs, while Bayern also appreciate this opportunity, but it could be really complicated to negotiate with Leipzig if they’re not fast and the date of his release clause being valid passes. It would take a lot more than €60m to sign Olmo after the 20th of July.”