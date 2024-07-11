Manchester City rival Barcelona for potential transfer of classy Euro 2024 star

Manchester City are reportedly emerging as a potential destination for RB Leipzig star Dani Olmo in this summer’s transfer window.

The Spain international is in superb form at the moment, playing a key role for his country in their run to the final of Euro 2024, and it’s not surprising to see plenty of transfer rumours about him now as top clubs seemingly circle for a potential deal.

According to Spanish outlet AS, Man City are the latest contender to sign Olmo this summer, though earlier today the 26-year-old was also linked with Barcelona by Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg via his official account on X…

?? Nico Williams remains a serious target for @FCBarcelona this summer! At this stage, Barca need to sell players first. But Hansi Flick would love to sign him as reported. Talks took place. Dani Olmo, he’s also on the list of Barcelona. But both with different profiles.… pic.twitter.com/jYgZ8Omizw — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 11, 2024

Olmo looks like he could be an ideal signing for Man City, who might perhaps do well to bring in fresh blood in the attacking midfield department, as he could be an upgrade on the underwhelming Jack Grealish.

Olmo could also be a smart signing to come in as a long-term replacement for Bernardo Silva, who is turning 30 next month and who has been facing something of an uncertain future in recent times as the Daily Star have linked him with Bayern Munich, while PSG have also been mentioned as possible suitors by 90min.

Plettenberg has suggested that Barca’s interest in Olmo is perhaps not as strong as their interest in Nico Williams, so that could be encouraging for City if they do decide to push ahead with a strong pursuit of the Leipzig playmaker.

It would be exciting to see Olmo in the Premier League, with Fabrizio Romano writing in his Daily Briefing column today about how his release clause has now been extended due to Spain reaching the Euro 2024 final.

Romano ruled out Chelsea moving for Olmo, so if there is interest from the Premier League it could be that City will be a strong contender for his signature.