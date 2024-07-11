Champions League winner closing in on shock transfer after leaving Man United

Raphael Varane is closing in on his next club having left Man United at the end of last season and it is being reported that the team the 31-year-old has chosen is newly-promoted Serie A side Como 1907.

Como are looking to strengthen their team after being promoted to Serie A for the first time in 21 years last season having finished second in Serie B. Cesc Fabregas does not want to see his squad sent straight back down and has set his sights on an ambitious move for Varane.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the World Cup winner is keen on a move to Italy and Como are optimistic of getting a deal done by next week as negotiations are progressing well.

The final details of the transfer are being clarified, in what would be a shock move for Varane to make.

TalkSPORT states that the defender also had proposals from Saudi Arabian clubs, as well as franchises in MLS; however, the 31-year-old has opted to move to one of the most beautiful destinations on the entire planet to play his football.

Raphael Varane can bring a wealth of experience to Como

Varane left Man United at the end of last season having spent the last three years at Old Trafford.

Being a free agent has made this move possible for Como and the 31-year-old can bring a lot of experience to Fabregas’ team.

The centre-back has played at the highest level throughout his entire career winning the Champions League four times, as well as a World Cup medal with France in 2018.

The former Real Madrid star has already retired from international football and with this move, it is clear that the 31-year-old is thinking about the end of his career as he wants to enjoy his final years.