Farke told he has completed a transfer masterstroke this summer

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has been praised for the smart work he’s done in the transfer market this summer with his move to sign Joe Rodon from Tottenham.

Rodon shone on loan at Elland Road last season and has now returned to the club permanently, which will surely delight Leeds fans.

Losing Archie Gray to Spurs as part of the deal will undoubtedly have been a blow, but it’s still good business by Farke to ensure he’s had Rodon arriving in the opposite direction as part of the deal.

Pundit David Norris praised the move, telling MOT Leeds News: “I think that’s a great bit of business, getting Rodon to come the other way.

“He was class last season, and all the fans were raving about him. There were rumoured to be clubs interested from the Premier League, so it’s a really good bit of business.

“I think it looks great on Leeds that Rodon seemed to want to come back over other clubs, and chose to come back permanently.”

Leeds were beaten in the playoff final last season but spent much of the campaign in with a real chance of automatic promotion, so they’ll be desperate to do better in 2024/25 and try to find a way back to the Premier League after their relegation in 2022/23.