‘Here we go’ – Romano confirms Manchester United’s first summer signing

Manchester United are on the verge of securing their first signing under the new INEOS ownership, with the club close to completing a deal for Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the agreement is in place, with Manchester United set to pay just above €40 million to the Serie A side, structured over three years.

Manchester United agree deal for Dutch striker

Romano shared the update on X, confirming that the transfer is nearly finalised with his trademark “here we go”.

The 23-year-old Zirkzee will sign a five-year contract with Manchester United, which includes an option for the club to extend the deal by an additional season.

?? EXCLUSIVE: Joshua Zirkzee to Manchester United, here we go! Man United will NOT trigger the clause but pay slightly above €40m with better payment terms, in three years. Zirkzee signs until June 2029 with option for further season. First signing of INEOS new era. ?? pic.twitter.com/clTwvvgTC8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 11, 2024

The former Bayern Munich player joined Bologna two years ago. During his time with the Italian club, he has scored 14 goals and provided 9 assists in 58 appearances across all competitions.

Last season, he made 37 appearances, contributing 12 goals and 7 assists. Primarily a centrr-forward, Zirkzee has also demonstrated versatility by playing as a second striker, an attacking midfielder, and on the right wing. (Transfermarkt)

This signing marks a significant move for Manchester United as they aim to bolster their attacking options.

Zirkzee’s ability to play in multiple positions adds depth and flexibility to the squad. Manchester United fans will be eager to see how Joshua Zirkzee integrates into the team and contributes to their campaign.