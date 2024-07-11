20-year-old talent expected to stay with La Liga giants despite Chelsea pushing for transfer

Reports out of Spain have suggested that Samu Omorodion is expected to remain at Atletico Madrid next season despite Chelsea pushing for the 20-year-old all summer.

The Premier League club are big admirers of Omorodion and the Blues are keen to add the striker to their squad ahead of the 2024/25 campaign as they continue to look for ways to strengthen their forward options.

The Atletico Madrid star spent last season on loan with Deportivo Alaves and impressed across the 35 games he played in La Liga with the youngster producing nine goals and one assist as Los Blanquiazules finished in the top half of Spain’s top flight.

This not only caught the attention of Chelsea but also his parent club as Marca are now reporting that Atleti want to keep the player in Madrid next season.

Writing in one of his latest exclusive columns for CaughtOffside’s The Daily Briefing, transfer expert Matteo Moretto stated that Omorodion is happy to remain at Atletico Madrid and would like to become a success at the La Liga giants over the coming years.

The transfer expert wrote about the striker: “The only thing I can say regarding Chelsea target Samu Omorodion is to repeat what I reported a couple of weeks ago: so far, Atletico have said no to Chelsea’s offers. Atleti are clearly keen to hold onto him, and it helps that Omorodion himself dreams of succeeding at Atleti before considering a move in successive summers.

“That said, we have to tell it like it is – Chelsea are definitely still keeping a close eye on his situation, as he is a player that the board at Chelsea and their new manager Enzo Maresca absolutely love. We shall have to wait and see if anything new comes of it.”

What next for Chelsea after Samu Omorodion blow?

Chelsea’s search for a new forward has not been going well throughout 2024 as they are no closer to bringing in a frontman for Enzo Maresca ahead of the 2024/25 campaign getting underway next month.

The West London outfit have not only been linked to Omorodion but also names such as Jhon Duran, Victor Osimhen and Jonathan David over the last few months.

With Brentford open to selling Ivan Toney this summer, that should be the route the Blues go down as the England star is a lethal goalscorer and has plenty of Premier League experience. The 28-year-old could complement the London club’s young wingers in a very positive way but it remains to be seen if he is someone Chelsea have a concrete interest in.